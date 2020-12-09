Paul Gaffney, a 15-year veteran of the Harlem Globetrotters and graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU), has announced the founding of a T.E.A.M.S College Preparatory Christian Academy for Sports Enthusiasts named Gaffney Athletic Preparatory Academy (GAPA).
GAPA is expected to open in Fall 2021 in Cleveland.
This private school will prepare sports enthusiasts (students) for college, careers, and life with a Christian foundation to instill faith, morals, and values through its academic structures, according to the organization. GAPA is intended to introduce a new learning model called T.E.A.M.S (Technology, Engineering, Athletics, Mathematics, and Science), where GAPA takes the concepts of STEM and views them through the lens of athletics.
This includes concentrating on the careers in the world of sports such as sports management, sports marketing, sports medicine, sports communications, and sports nutrition.
“Utilizing this model will create a culture where experiential learning opportunities will engage and prepare sports enthusiasts for college, careers, and life by using the T.E.A.M.S learning model to ensure that every sports enthusiast is able to embrace teamwork, to develop problem-solving skills, and to become a champion through the creative process of receiving a high quality education and college readiness,” stated a news release about the institution.
GAPA welcomes sports enthusiasts who have a love and desire to be in the sports world in grades 6-12, as well as a post-graduate option. Courses will begin in Fall 2021 with the 9th grade and Postgrad Academy. Ultimately, plans are to add two additional grades each year beginning Fall 2022. GAPA Athletics will begin with eight sports teams: basketball, volleyball, soccer, track, competitive cheerleading, e-sports, baseball, and softball.
“We at GAPA know the journey,” GAPA Found and President Gaffney said. “We know the faith, educational obligations, the dedication, and all the hard work it takes to become successful in today’s sports-centric society. We are not just another traditional school or sports organization; we are GAPA.”
For general information about GAPA’s admissions, employment, or corporate sponsorship opportunities, visit the official website at www.GAPAcademy.com
GAPA social media platforms include @GAPAcademyTN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
