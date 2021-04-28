As we end the month of April and look forward to May, we are so excited to celebrate the great things happening at Athens City Schools.
Our school staff is doing an amazing job in the classroom and school this year.
In a few weeks, we will be celebrating the end of the school year with awards programs and end of year activities.
City Park and Ingleside second graders are taking state tests this week.
We know they will do great this week. It is a time for them to shine and show what they have learned this school year.
The Athens City School Board met today for the April work session. We appreciate our school board for all they do for our students, staff and community.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
