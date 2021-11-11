Athens City Schools is celebrating Veterans Day today in our schools.
We are so thankful for all veterans and the service to our great country. Our students and staff are wearing red, white and blue to celebrate.
American Education Week is Nov. 15-19. It is a week set aside to recognize and celebrate public education.
Be sure to let your child’s teachers and staff know how much you appreciate them.
The Athens City Middle school basketball teams are playing this week. The schedule of games, times and locations can be found on our website at www.athensci tyschools.net
As we enter the winter months, it is a great time to be reminded to keep student phone numbers up to date. In case of inclement weather, school closings and/or delays will be communicated by SchoolCast, Facebook, Twitter, school website, local radio stations and television stations. Please make sure your child’s school has the most current and updated phone numbers on file for your child.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
