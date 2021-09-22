Athens City Schools Family Engagement and Kids Connection hosted a Fall Parent Involvement Fair on Tuesday evening.
Parents and caregivers were able to meet the instructional coaches from each school. Trey Ivins (ACMS), Angela Brown (City Park), Joyce Snyder (Ingleside), Lori Farley (North City), Sonya Bivens (Westside) and Kendra Johnson (systemwide) shared great tips to help students at home with homework, studying and technology website/apps to benefit student learning.
We appreciate the great support they provide to our students, families and staff at ACS. Behavioral Specialist Tina Jenkins provided social emotional tips for families to use at home to make transition from home to school easier and less stressful.
It was a great evening to see our families and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our families in the coming months.
We want to thank our parents and caregivers for helping us keep students in school this year. Students in grades 3-8 are required to wear a face mask or face shield unless an opt-out form is submitted by the parent/guardian to the child’s school.
By wearing a mask, we can help slow the spread of the virus in our schools and keep our students healthier and in school.
As a reminder, if students are sick, please do not send them to school. It is important to notify your child’s school to let us know if your child is sick or has tested positive.
We have implemented additional mitigation for our schools to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Our schools are providing free testing to any student or staff member who show symptoms or have been directly exposed.
Please note that parent permission is required for testing of any student.
Let’s all to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, social distancing when possible and covering our coughs and sneezes.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
