Delta Dental of Tennessee recently announced 30 schools from across the state that were selected to receive Water’s Cool @ School grants to replace an existing water fountain with an Elkay bottle filling station.
Now in its third year, the Water’s Cool @ School grant program aims to teach kids about the importance of drinking more water and to make it easier for kids to stay properly hydrated during the school day. To date, more than 100 schools across Tennessee have received grants for a new bottle-filling station through the program.
“Drinking more water is one of the best and easiest things you can do for your health at any age, and the creative video and art project submissions we received from schools across Tennessee clearly show that drinking more water can in fact also be the ‘cool’ thing to do,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “Thank you to all of the schools that applied this year, and congratulations to the grant recipients.”
Valley Christian Academy of Riceville was among the 30 selected schools to receive a new bottle-filling station and toothbrushes for all students, faculty, and staff.
As part of the grant application process, schools were encouraged, but not required to submit creative projects along with their application that highlight how water is good for your health, what makes a healthy smile, or why the school needs a water bottle filling station.
To view submissions, search #WatersCoolTN on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.