Parent Conference Week is Feb. 14-18 for our schools. It is a great time to connect with your child’s school and teachers to get input on how your child is doing. Be sure to reach out to your child’s school to setup a time to meet.
Athens City Schools Annual Family Engagement Survey is currently available to take online and by paper copy for this year. Please be sure to complete online or paper copy and return it to your child’s school. The feedback provided is so important to our school district. It is available in five different languages this year — English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Gujarati. Please visit www.athens
cityschools.net or our social media pages for a link to take the survey online. We appreciate the feedback we receive each year!
Just a reminder that all students at Athens City Schools can receive free breakfast and lunch this year. The menu is available online to view and a copy of the menu is sent home each month. Encourage your child to start their day with a healthy breakfast at school!
Athens City Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
