Athens City Schools is off to a great school year and have great things happening this year!
We have active PTOs, adopt-a-school partners and Family Engagement committees at our schools. We want our families and community to know that we are here for you.
If you would like to be involved in your child’s PTO or Family Engagement committee, reach out to your principal.
Kids Connection extended learning program opened on Monday, Aug. 23. The KC staff is excited to work with students and families this school year.
If anyone is interested in joining the Kids Connection staff, please visit our website job openings page to apply.
The Athens City School Board met today for the August work session. We appreciate our school board members for all they do to support our students, staff, families and community.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Athens and McMinn area as they do across Tennessee. Our schools are not immune to this and when there is a rise in the community, our schools will reflect that increase as well.
We are seeing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases at this time, but we continue to see a large number of cases that present symptoms like COVID-19 but end up being another virus or illness after medical testing is performed.
Our goal is to keep all schools, classrooms, buses, cafeterias, etc. open while at the same time using as many mitigation measures as feasible to keep our students and staff safe. We strongly encourage that our students and staff wear a mask and/or face shield, wash hands frequently, social distance when possible and stay home if you are sick.
Athens City Schools is now offering free 30 minute COVID-19 PCR testing for any staff or student that would like to be tested. It is completely voluntary and students must have parental consent before a test can be completed.
If you would like your ACS student to be COVID tested, please contact your child’s school nurse to setup an appointment. This is a great benefit that we are able to provide to our students and staff this year through the Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Grant.
Please be sure to visit www.athenscityschools.net, ACS Facebook, Twitter or Instragram to follow the latest news and updates from our school district.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
