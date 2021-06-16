E.K. Baker Elementary School held its graduation and 8th grade awards ceremony Thursday, May 20 to congratulate their eight grade class in their academic efforts.
There were 38 students celebrating their 8th grade graduation.
“It has been a wonderful year, albeit crazy, but a wonderful year,” E.K. Baker Principal Cody Casteel said. “Your students have done a fantastic job and they have risen to the occasion that has been this past year.”
Casteel left his graduating students with an encouraging word of advice as they continue their academic career into high school.
“Go out into this world, dream big and do good,” Casteel expressed. “Be the good in this world. We have enough crazy going on, but I am extremely proud of all of you. E.K. Baker is your home and you are always welcome. You’re always welcome to come by and say hello, we would love to talk with you and follow you on all of your achievements.”
