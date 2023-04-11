School Menus Apr 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Roasted Chicken, Baked Fries, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollTuesday — Chicken Fried Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked RollWednesday — Hamburger, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchThursday — Chicken Parmesan, Glazed Carrots, Leafy Green Salad, Bread SticksFriday — Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomato, Baked RollTuesday — Chicken Fried Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Veggie Pickups, BiscuitWednesday — Hamburger, Leafy Green Trimmings, Baked Fries, Baked BeansThursday — Chicken Parmesan, Green Beans, Leafy Green Salad, Broccoli with Ranch, Bread SticksFriday — Chili Cheese Fries, Seasoned Corn, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chopped Trimmings Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Restaurant Industry School Systems Botany Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens council votes to hire Wallace as new city manager McCary Beaty breaks McMinn Central long jump record; several Central, McMinn County athletes with top-10 finishes Sutton indicted for aggravated sexual battery TDS announces high speed fiber internet coming to Englewood Errors, strikeouts doom Lady Tigers in rematch with Kingston Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.