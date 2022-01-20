Athens City Schools is proud to announce the supervisor and principal of the 2021-2022 school year.
Angie Newman, supervisor of Food Service, was named Supervisor of the Year. She does an amazing job every day making sure our students have a healthy breakfast and lunch each day.
Kristine Walden, principal of City Park, was named Principal of the Year. Mrs. Walden does an amazing job leading and serving the students, staff, families and community of City Park.
Athens City Middle School basketball teams are in district tournaments this week. We wish them the best as they play this week.
Please visit our Athens City Schools website at www.athenscityschools.net to participate in the ESSER 3.0 survey now available. It is a great way to provide input on the funds provided from the federal government for school districts during the pandemic.
Your feedback as a parent and community member is very important to us.
As we see an increase in flu and COVID cases in our community, it is a great reminder to stay home if sick, wash hands frequently and to cover coughs/sneezes. Our website is updated every Monday with the latest info on our ACS COVID dashboard.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
