Athens City Schools is excited to welcome our students, staff and families back next week.
We will be hosting Back to School Family Nights at all schools. Be sure to mark your calendar to attend and meet your child’s teacher, principal and tour the school.
The family night schedules are:
• Athens City Middle: Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. (All 6th grade families and new families to Athens City Middle)
• City Park: Aug. 3 — Pre-K families at 5 p.m., Kindergarten families at 6 p.m.• Aug. 4 — 1st grade families at 5 p.m., 2nd grade families at 6 p.m.
• Ingleside: Aug. 3 — 1st grade families at 5 p.m., 2nd grade families at 6 p.m.• Aug. 4 — Pre-K families at 5 p.m., Kindergarten families at 6 p.m.
• North City: Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. (All grades)
• Westside: Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. (All grades)
The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 5. It will be an abbreviated school day for students. Athens City Middle will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and all other schools at 12:20 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6, is a teacher workday so students will not report. All students will return on Monday, Aug. 9, for a full day of school.
Please be sure to visit our Athens City Schools website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for the latest updates.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.