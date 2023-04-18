Athens City Schools students in grades 2-8 are beginning state testing this week.
We encourage all students to eat a healthy breakfast and get plenty of rest so they can do their best this week. It is a time for them to shine with what they have learned this school year.
The Athens City Middle School Fine Arts Department will be presenting the "Newsies" musical April 20-22 at 6:30 p.m. each night. Please mark your calendars to attend this great musical and see the many talented students involved in the production.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no-cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu for each school can be found online at athenscityschools.net
The April school board work session will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at noon. We appreciate our board members for all they do for our school district.
Administrative Professionals Day is Wednesday, April 26. Athens City Schools is so thankful for the great work that our administrative professionals provide in our schools and central office. Be sure to thank them the next time you visit or call.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
