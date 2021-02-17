McMinn County SchoolsFeb. 22-26

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll

Tuesday — Taco Tuesday, taco meat with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Chicken noodle soup, glazed carrots, fresh broccoli cups, grilled cheese sandwich, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, curly fries, baked beans, veggie pickups

Tuesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Beefy nachos, salsa, leafy green salad, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll

McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, curly fries, baked beans, veggie pickups

Tuesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Beefy nachos, salsa, leafy green salad, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

