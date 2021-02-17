McMinn County SchoolsFeb. 22-26
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary schools
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll
Tuesday — Taco Tuesday, taco meat with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Chicken noodle soup, glazed carrots, fresh broccoli cups, grilled cheese sandwich, chocolate chip cookie
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, curly fries, baked beans, veggie pickups
Tuesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Beefy nachos, salsa, leafy green salad, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie
Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll
McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, curly fries, baked beans, veggie pickups
Tuesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Beefy nachos, salsa, leafy green salad, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie
Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.