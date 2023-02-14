McMinn County Schools is proud to announce the launch of our weekly column, which will keep the community and families informed on the latest news and events within our school system.
Fostering stronger ties between schools and families will be a major focus of the new McMinn County Schools Parent and Family Engagement Liaison. If you have any questions or concerns, or require assistance with any resources, please contact Angie Dahle at 423-745-1612, ext. 1318.
As part of our commitment to excellence, McMinn County Schools recently celebrated National School Counseling Week, which took place the week of Feb. 6-10. Our schools are fortunate to have talented and dedicated counselors who consistently go above and beyond to support our students, families, and staff.
Because your feedback is crucial to us, we would like to encourage you to participate in our annual Parent and Family Engagement Online Survey. This survey is available until Feb. 20. You can access the survey in both English and Spanish on our website and social media channels.
Exciting activities are planned for next week in our schools.
You can learn more about these special events by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
McMinn County Schools district-wide events scheduled to be held at the E.G. Fisher Public Library include a Scavenger Hunt for grades 3-5 on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. This promises to be a fun-filled event for both students and parents! Other important dates to mark on your calendar include the district-wide Literacy Nights at the E.G. Fisher Public Library on March 2 for sixth to eighth grade students and on March 9 for grades K-2, both events starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Education and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation are offering free reading resources for students in grades K-2 to promote and support the literacy partnership between schools and families.
To access these resources, please visit readingresources.mybrightsites.com
Start planning now for summer learning opportunities for your child. Summer Bridge Camp will be held for students in upcoming grades 1-8 at each McMinn County Elementary School from June 5-30. High School Boot Camps, for upcoming freshmen, will be held from June 5-16. More details forthcoming.
Tennessee Wesleyan University is providing a community opportunity for your student in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month. They will be providing free dental cleanings, x-rays, and sealants for children up to 17 years of age. To schedule an appointment, please call 423-252-1475.
McMinn County Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options and is pleased to offer a selection of fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
You can view each weekly menu on school websites and on McMinn County Schools’ Facebook page.
Please note that McMinn County Schools will be closed on Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day.
We hope that all families have a wonderful, restful and long weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.