Athens City Schools is celebrating School Board Appreciation this week.
We are so thankful for the dedication and service that each of our school board members provide to the students, staff, parents and community. Our schools are sending videos, cards and messages to our school board members this week to let them know how much we appreciate them.
The Athens City Schools Board is recognized by the Tennessee School Board Association as being a Board of Distinction.
Mr. Mike Bevins, school board chairman, has served 33 years. Mr. Chris Adams, school board vice chairman, has served 12 years.
Dr. Amy Sullins, school board member, has served 10 years. Mr. Johnny Coffman, school board member, has served 4.5 years. Mrs. Beth Jackson, school board member, has served four years. Mrs. Abby Carroll, school board member, has served 3.5 years.
A huge thank you to all of our school board members and the years of service they have provided to the Athens City Schools.
The month of January is wrapping up, but we have had a great month of learning in our schools. We have so many exciting and engaging activities going on in our schools daily.
If you are not following us on our social media sites or website, check them out. We keep them updated regularly to highlight students’ achievements, activities and events.
It is a great time to be reminded as the temperatures are dropping that we make sure kids are bundled up with coats, gloves and hats at the bus stops each morning.
Also, be sure to keep your phone numbers updated at your child’s school. Athens City Schools will notify of any school closures through our SchoolCast notification system, local radio, local TV stations and social media outlets.
Visit www.athenscityschools.net website to view the Inclement Weather Frequently Asked Questions.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
