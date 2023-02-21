It was an excellent week at McMinn County Schools!
Feb. 22 marks National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, and we are proud to acknowledge Mr. Russ Barnett and our team of bus drivers for their dedication to ensuring the safety of our students during their daily commutes, school trips, and sporting events.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all our wonderful drivers.
Additionally, on Feb. 15, we celebrated National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. Our resource officers work tirelessly for the well-being of our students, families, and faculty members, and we highly value their contributions.
We are pleased to announce our first Scavenger Hunt Literacy Night for third- to fifth-grade students and families, which will be held at E.G. Fisher Public Library at 5:30 p.m. today. We welcome parents and students to participate in the fun-filled event, featuring family-friendly snacks, a door prize, and each student taking home a book from Let’s Read 20!
We would also like to remind parents of our upcoming summer learning opportunities for students. Summer Bridge Camp will be held for students in upcoming grades 1-8 at each McMinn County elementary school from June 5-30. Additionally, High School Boot Camps, designed for incoming freshmen, will be held from June 5-16. More details will be forthcoming.
McMinn County Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options, and is pleased to offer fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and on the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
An exciting lineup of activities have been planned in our schools. Parents, guardians and students can find more information about district and school events by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
Finally, we would like to remind everyone that the next school board meeting for McMinn County Schools is scheduled for March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building.
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
