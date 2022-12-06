School Menus Dec 6, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — BBQ Chicken on Bun, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Smackers, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollThursday — Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn, Christmas TreatFriday — Breakfast OnlyMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — BBQ Chicken on Bun, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Smackers, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomato with Ranch, Baked RollThursday — Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Beans, Christmas TreatFriday — Breakfast Only Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chicken Broccoli Baked Beans Food Gastronomy Bun Fries County Treat × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lady Cherokees hold off Walker Valley; Peytyn Oliver, Lexi Lawson sustain knee injuries Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Reese Frazier keys Cherokees' rally past Walker Valley Athens chamber postpones Liner Christmas parade Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
