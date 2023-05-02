This week, we celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week at McMinn County Schools.
We understand that our teachers are the driving force behind the success of our students’ education and lives. Our teachers inspire and guide our students to become future leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and problem solvers. We want to express our gratitude to all our teachers for their hard work, and we are proud to say that we have the best teachers in the county.
On May 5, we celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day and we honor our school lunch heroes! Our School Nutrition Department goes above and beyond daily to ensure our students have nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch. We are overwhelmed by their dedication to the students and faculty of McMinn County Schools.
Next week, on National School Nurse Day, we recognize and appreciate our school nurses who are a valuable addition to our school faculty under the direction of Coordinated School Health Director Shelby Roberts. Our nurses go the extra mile every day to make sure that our students are healthy and educated on health and wellness and provide support for our students’ families and the school faculty. We think our school nurses are wonderful and we are grateful for their kindness every day.
As we approach the end of the school year, we have many exciting events planned, including Academic Olympics on May 11 and an award ceremony on May 16 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of McMinn County High School. Our schools are also preparing for eighth grade and Pre-K graduations, field trips, field days, and other special events. To learn more about these events, please visit each school’s website page, school newsletters, and the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
Finally, we invite you to attend the next McMinn County Schools school board meeting on May 9 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence.
Trending Recipe Videos
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.