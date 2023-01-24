Athens City Middle School volleyball season begins this week. Please visit our website to see the schedule of games and times. We wish our volleyball team a great season!
North City will be having a spelling bee on Friday, Feb. 3. Be sure to check out our social media pages for pictures and information.
The state of Tennessee has had a student promotion and retention law in place since 2011. During the 2021 Special Session, the Tennessee Legislature updated that law to ensure that all students have the support to read and perform on grade level no later than the 2022-23 school year.
To support districts, schools, and families, the department has developed several resources, including: Legislation Overview and FAQs (updated). This information can be viewed on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Athens City Schools is kicking off the month of February with an emphasis on heart health. American Heart Health Month is celebrated in February. It is a time to raise awareness of heart health and heart disease. National Wear Red Day is Feb. 3. Pledge to protect your heart this American Heart Health Month!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
