March 1-5
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Monday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll
Tuesday — Taco Tuesday, taco meat with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Chicken noodle soup, glazed carrots, fresh broccoli, grilled cheese sandwich, chocolate chip cookie
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
