Carli Moses and Peytyn Moses, both of Englewood, were named to Union University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
•
Grace McDonald of Athens, and Katlyn Bogle of Etowah, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Maryville College.
Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
•
The following Carson-Newman University students with ties to this area were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: From Athens, Sydnee Duncan, Jaye Harris and William Harris; from Englewood, Jordan Ring; from Etowah, Emery Peterson; and from Niota, Tess Robinette.
The university awards dean’s list honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
•
The following Berea College students with ties to this area were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list: Abigail Hansford of Athens, and Gretchen Morris of Etowah.
A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
•
Brandon Alexander Greenhaw of Birchwood made the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
•
The following students with ties to this area were named to the University of Tennessee at Martin fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll: Katie E. Grant, High Honors, and Kaitlyn D. Jamerson, High Honors, both from Athens.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
•
Austin Peay State University named Rebecca Hicks of Athens to its Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2021 term.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
•
Southern New Hampshire University named the following students with ties to this area to its fall 2021 President’s List: Patricia Womac of Ten Mile, and Indigo Pruitt of Athens.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
•
Kennesaw State University named the following students with ties to this area to its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Daniel Compton of Decatur, and Marshall Overboe of Riceville.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
