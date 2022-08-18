Abby Hansford of Athens was among more than 430 Berea College students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
The following students with local ties were named to Lee University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Jennifer Luallen of Athens, Hananiah Blomstrom of Sweetwater, Madeline Hammonds of Birchwood, Robert Burkey of Athens, Olivia Wright of Georgetown, Taylor Odum of Decatur, Isaac Camp of Georgetown, Joshua Wright of Sweetwater, Alyssa Bohannon of Etowah, Jaclyn Taylor of Etowah, Hunter Snyder of Calhoun, Rodney Gross of Sweetwater, Sydney Aderhold of Etowah, Lauren Lacar of Georgetown, Katherine Derrick of Athens, Rachel Jenkins of Georgetown, Micah Dake of Athens, Megan Meyer of Birchwood, Melinda Faught of Etowah, Madison Hensley of Etowah, Zachary Deem of Riceville, and Kendall Kessler of Georgetown.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Morgan Teeters of Athens earned the Leadership Award at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s annual Awards Ceremony held in April.
Angie Chrisman of Englewood earned the Leadership and Ambassador Awards at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s annual Awards Ceremony held in April.
Skylee Elizabeth Vaughn of Athens was named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
The following local students were awarded degrees at the University of the South’s 2022 commencement ceremonies held in All Saints’ Chapel on the Sewanee campus on May 7:
• Grace Elizabeth Harris Cox of Athens, BA in Politics and Russian. Cox is the daughter of Ashley Walker and Charles B. Cox of Athens.
• Samuel Albert McDonald of Athens, BS in Neuroscience, cum laude. McDonald is the son of Carolyn and William P. McDonald of Athens.
Julie Kross of Athens received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences degree from the University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8.
Rachel Erin Davis of Englewood was among 123 students awarded the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from PCOM Georgia during a ceremony held at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga., on May 26.
Dr. Davis is the daughter of Jill and Don Davis of Englewood. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Quinnipiac University in 2017.
Dr. Davis is continuing her training in internal medicine at Advent Health Redmond Hospital in Rome, Ga.
Roane State Community College has announced its President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students have been named to the President’s List: Emily Barnes of Sweetwater, Stormy Boyle of Ten Mile, Lexie Chambers of Sweetwater, Claire Clark of Athens, and Cortney Denney of Decatur.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
Roane State Community College has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List: Emily Barnes of Sweetwater, Stormy Boyle of Ten Mile, Brendan Burnum of Ten Mile, Lexie Chambers of Sweetwater, Claire Clark of Athens, Cortney Denney of Decatur, Aiden Freeman of Etowah, Cassie Johnson of Ten Mile, Bryan Sandoval of Ten Mile, and Andrew Whited of Niota.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
Marshall Overboe of Riceville has been named to Kennesaw State University’s spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Overboe is majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest.
To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
Lincoln Memorial University has announced its Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2022.
The following local students were recognized: Kaylen Hicks of Decatur, and Ashlyn Ruebush of Etowah.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Seventh grader William Sisson of Riceville earned B Honor Roll status at the Webb School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Austin Peay State University recognized Heather Brown of Athens as one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees at the school’s commencement ceremony on May 6.
Karl Trowbridge of Ten Mile has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades.
Wendy Brantley of Ten Mile graduated with a Licensure Only in English as a Second Language from Freed-Hardeman University on May 14 during the spring commencement ceremony held in Loyd Auditorium.
Kaitlyn D. Jamerson of Athens was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement ceremonies held May 6 and May 7.
David Key of Athens was named to the Dean’s List at Freed-Hardeman University for the spring 2022 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Key is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Music.
Tammy Bishop of Birchwood has been named to Champlain College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Bishop is currently enrolled in the Computer Forensics & Digital Investigations major.
Students making the Dean’s List achieved a 3.5 grade point average during the semester.
