Athens City Schools Pre-K registration for 2021-2022 school year will be this Friday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ingleside School.
Please call 745-1796 for questions on the registration process.
Registration packets are available to be picked up at the central office located at 943 Crestway Drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year is also on Friday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both City Park and Ingleside schools.
We look forward to seeing our new Pre-K and Kindergarten families on Friday.
Athens City School board members will meet on Monday, April 12, for the April board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
It will also be streamed on the Athens City Schools Facebook page.
Athens City Middle School band concert is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at McMinn County High School at 7 p.m. Also, the middle school baseball and soccer teams will be playing several games over the next week.
Be sure to visit our website for the current schedule.
April is Child Abuse Prevention month which is a time for us to remember the importance of being a positive impact on the development and well-being of children, families and communities.
Visit Child Advocacy Centers of TN at www.cactn.org for more information on how tips on how to be involved and raise awareness.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
