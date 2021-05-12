Congratulations to the Athens City Middle School baseball team for being named sectional champions this weekend.
They will be playing in the state tournament and a date and time of the game will be announced soon. We are proud of our ACMS baseball team and wish them the best at the state tournament.
North City School is having its book fair this week. It is a great time to buy some books to read over the summer and also support the school.
Athens City Middle School 8th graders’ graduation and dance will be on Monday, May 17. It begins at 6 p.m.
Congratulations to our 8th grade graduating class and we wish them the best as they enter into high school next fall!
During the month of May, we also are bringing awareness to national mental health. Mental Health Month raises awareness of trauma and the impact it can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children, families and communities.
We have been through a lot of stressful times over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a great time to be reminded of the importance of self-care.
Take time to rest and relax. Enjoy time outdoors to take a walk, hike or just sit outside for a few minutes to clear your mind.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
