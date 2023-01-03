Happy New Year! It is great to see our students and staff back to school this week. The spring semester is underway as we begin the third nine weeks for this school year.
Athens City Schools will be offering a family engagement seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The seminar will focus on organizational tips for home, school, and work. The seminar will be led by ACS staff Lauren Derrick (City Park Title 1 teacher) and Amber Hicks (North City fourth grade teacher). They will be providing helpful tips and information for all families. Please make plans to join us on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Ingleside School. All parents and caregivers are invited to attend.
The Athens City School Board will be meeting on Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Athens City Middle School.
As we begin 2023, it is a perfect time to set some self-care, health, and fitness goals for our families. It is a great time to try a new food or recipe, spend more time with family, go outdoors on a walk or hike, set aside a time to play some board games or card games, work on decluttering and getting organized, or learn a new hobby.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
