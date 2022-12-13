Students and staff are finishing up the last week of school for the first semester at Athens City Schools.
On Friday, Dec. 16, students will be dismissed on an abbreviated day schedule. Pre-K dismisses at 11:30 a.m.; kindergarten-5th grade at 12:20 p.m.; and 6th-8th grade at 11:45 a.m. Schools will be closed Dec. 19-Jan. 5 for Christmas Break.
Kids Connection extended learning program will be open Dec. 19-22 at Ingleside School. The Kids Connection staff have some great holiday activities planned for students and families that week. If your child attends Kids Connection, they will love attending that week.
December is set aside as the month we recognize and show appreciation to our school principals.
We appreciate our principals so much for the job they do every day leading our students, staff, families, and community. Be sure to let them know you appreciate them.
• Principal Mike Simmons, Athens City Middle School
• Assistant Principal Dr. Trey Ivins, Athens City Middle School
• Principal Kristine Walden, City Park Elementary School
• Principal Jill Swafford, Ingleside Elementary School
• Principal Angel Hardaway, North City Elementary School
• Principal Tracy Lee, Westside Elementary School
On Dec. 6, Kristine Walden was awarded the Tennessee Principal of the Year for the East Grand Division in the state of Tennessee. We are so proud of this great accomplishment and award that she received. Mrs. Walden serves as principal at City Park School and will be the Athens City Primary School principal beginning next school year.
As we get closer to the Christmas holidays and the New Year, it is a great time for us all to remember to take care of each other and ourselves. Self-care is so important to all of us. We cannot care for others if we are not taking care of ourselves. Over the Christmas break, take a little time to enjoy some time to unplug from your phone, turn off social media, take a walk, start a new hobby, read a new book, sit outside on a pretty day and soak up some sunshine, and most of all, remember to eat healthy, drink plenty of water, and get some much-needed rest. Have a great Christmas and Happy New Year!
We look forward to seeing our students back to class on Jan. 5, 2023!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.