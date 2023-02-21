School Menus Feb 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Hot Ham & Cheese, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Chicken Casserole, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Baked RollWednesday — Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollThursday — Beef Patty with Gravy, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked RollFriday — Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Hot Ham & Cheese, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Chicken Casserole, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Veggie Pickups, Baked RollWednesday — Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomatoes, Baked RollThursday — Beef Patty with Gravy, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Baby Carrots, Baked RollFriday — Cheeseburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Cauliflower with Ranch Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Restaurant Industry School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Chargers' season ends in double overtime to Loudon Hall receives 15 years in prison for drugs, firearm Etowah considering request from Piedmont on structure size Cochran talks state population growth, Tennessee's response Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
