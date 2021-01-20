McMinn County SchoolsEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday — Sloppy Joe on bun, baked fries, baked beans

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Chili cheese Fritos, green beans, tomato and cucumber cups, dessert

Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, roll

Tuesday — Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salsa, veggie pickups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, roll

McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, roll

Tuesday — Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salsa, veggie pickups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, roll

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.