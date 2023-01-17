Athens City Schools is celebrating School Board Appreciation Month.
We are so thankful for the dedication and service that each of our School Board members provide to the students, staff, parents, and community. Our students and staff are sending cards, posters, and messages to our School Board members this week to let them know how much we appreciate them.
The Athens City School Board is recognized by the Tennessee School Board Association as being a Board of Distinction. Mr. Chris Adams, School Board Chairman, has served 14 years. Mr. Mike Bevins, School Board Vice Chairman, has served 35 years. Mr. Johnny Coffman, School Board Member, has served 6.5 years. Mrs. Beth Jackson, School Board Member, has served 6 years. Mrs. Abby Carroll, School Board Member, has served 5.5 years. Mrs. Emily Forrest was recently added to the School Board in December 2022. A huge thank you to all of our School Board members and the years of service they have provided to Athens City Schools.
The month of January is over halfway gone, and we have had a great month of learning in our schools. We have so many exciting and engaging activities going on in our schools daily. If you are not following us on our social media sites or website, check them out. We keep them updated regularly to highlight students’ achievements, activities, and events.
It is a great time to be reminded as the temperatures are dropping that we make sure kids are bundled up with coats, gloves, and hats at the bus stops each morning. Also, be sure to keep your phone numbers updated at your child’s school. Athens City Schools will notify us of any school closures through our SchoolCast notification system, local radio, local TV stations, and social media outlets. Visit www.athenscityschools.net to view the Inclement Weather Frequently Asked Questions.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
