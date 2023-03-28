The Athens City School Board met today for its Spring Retreat.
We appreciate our school board members for their dedication and support for the students, staff, and community of Athens. It is exciting times at Athens City Schools with the opening of the Athens City Primary School and soon-to-be Athens City Intermediate School.
Thank you to all families, students, staff, and community for your support the past week. We ask for your continued patience as we adjust to the new pickup and dismissal procedures at Athens City Primary. We will be hosting an open house for the families and community to come visit once we have parking available. Again, we appreciate all the support and help in making the smooth transition from City Park to Athens City Primary over Spring Break.
On Monday, April 3, ACS staff and students are encouraged to wear blue in recognition of Autism Awareness.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2023-24 school year are now available to be picked up from any school office or the Administration Building.
For questions, please call 745-1516.
Pre-K and kindergarten registration day is Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ingleside Elementary School, located at 200 Guille Street.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.