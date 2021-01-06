Happy New Year!
It is great to see our students and staff back to school after Christmas break.
Athens City Schools is excited to see the construction begin on the new Athens City Schools Elementary School which will be built on the campus of the current City Park site. The construction began over Christmas break and will continue with anticipated completion date of August 2023.
The new school facility will provide our students, families and community with an exemplary school building for excellence to continue in academics.
As we begin 2021, it is a great time to set some self-care, health and fitness goals for our families. Let this year be a year to try a new food or recipe, spend more time with family, go outdoors on a scavenger hunt or set aside a time to play some board games.
In 2020, we learned that COVID-19 has required changes to our homes, work and community. Let us make 2021 a year to stay connected and make memories with each other.
January 2021 is known as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This is a key time for us all to educate ourselves about human trafficking and to learn to spot the signs of trafficking.
It is also a time for us take these messages to our workplaces, our churches, our schools, our representatives and everywhere else. Please join us as we partner with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to share important information on human trafficking in our community.
A virtual seminar will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visit our website at www.athens
cityschools.net to find a link to join in on this important event.
Let us all be reminded to wear a mask, socially distance from others and wash hands frequently. If you are showing symptoms of illness it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
