Cleveland State Community College students can look forward to free transportation to their classes once again this year.
The Cougar Coach Shuttle is returning for the fall semester. The shuttle travels from Meigs County, the McMinn Higher Education Center in Athens and to the Cleveland campus and back several times per day.
“Unfortunately, with COVID protocols we had to pause the shuttle for a year, but we are so excited to be bringing it back for fall 2021,” stated Alisha Fox, vice president of finance and chief operating officer.
The Cougar Coach will run Monday through Thursday each week. Shuttles start running at 7:30 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Students will need to present their student ID to board the shuttle. A mask is required to be worn while riding on the shuttle.
The college is removing the barrier for non-students to ride the shuttle. Non-students will be allowed to ride the shuttle up to two trips only if they are coming to campus to inquire about attending, enrolling or receiving more information about CSCC.
For any questions about shuttle locations and schedule times, call 423-472-7141.
For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu or email clscc_info@clevelandstatecc.edu
