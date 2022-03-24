Athens City Schools’ students and staff are back to school after Spring Break. It is great to see everyone back in the schools this week.
The spring sports at Athens City Middle School are in full swing and we invite everyone to come out and show your support for ACMS. The schedule of games is posted on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
On Monday this week, ACS celebrated World Down Syndrome Day by Rocking Our Crazy Socks. Visit our website and social media pages to see the photos posted during this celebration at ACS.
The ACMS fine arts department will be presenting the “Matilda Jr.” musical March 24-26 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The students and staff have worked very hard for this production, and you will not want to miss it. Be sure to mark your calendar to attend one of the programs.
Grade Card Day for the third nine weeks will be this Friday, March 25. Be sure to look for your child’s grade card on Friday. We are now in the final nine weeks for this school year.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
