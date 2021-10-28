Cleveland State Community College is inviting the community to the campus to enjoy the spooky holiday spirit of the college’s second Halloween on Wheels.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the community can enjoy a drive thru experience where families can bring their kids and trick or treat in a safe environment while seeing the campus and learning about CSCC’s academic programs.
“We had a blast with this event last year and are so excited to offer it again this year,” stated Cate Green, director of Admissions, Recruitment, and High School Programs at CSCC. “Cleveland State is honored to be your community college and looks forward to seeing you for Halloween on Wheels 2021.”
Each vehicle will receive a folder with a scavenger hunt sheet they can solve while driving through the event. At the end of the drive, they can turn in their sheet for prize drawings.
Each car will also get a goodie bag full of information about the programs the college provides.
All candy provided is sponsored by MARS Wrigley. Costumes are encouraged for anyone in the Halloween spirit.
Guests can also stop at the end of the scavenger hunt and exit their vehicles to take pictures with the M&M and Freddy Cougar.
For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit the website at cleveland statecc.edu or email clscc_info@cleveland statecc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.