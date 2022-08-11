Athens City Schools is off to a great start this school year.
We encourage parents/guardians to be involved in their child’s education.
It is so important to make school a priority. Schedule appointments and vacations outside of school hours. Be sure to check your child’s backpack and folders daily to stay informed of assignments and progress being made at school.
Also, log in to your child’s Parentvue account for updates on attendance and grades. If you need login information, contact your child’s school.
Celebrate and encourage your child to do their best at school every day!
It is an exciting time for students, families, and staff with the building of our new Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School underway.
Be sure to drive by Keith Lane and Crestway Drive to see the construction progress of the new schools.
Ingleside School will be hosting the annual Title 1 meeting today, Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. All parents and guardians are encouraged to attend this informative meeting.
The Athens City Middle School softball team will be participating in the Jim Dodson Memorial Tournament this weekend.
Please be sure to visit our website for a complete schedule of games for our Athens City Middle softball, girls soccer, and tennis teams.
Please be sure to visit our Athens City Schools website, and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for the latest updates. Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.