Cleveland State Community College is giving non-traditional students an opportunity to go back to school to achieve their educational dreams.
CSCC’s Student Reconnect Information Session will be held Nov. 16 at noon and 6 p.m. This event is open to the public to learn about admissions, financial aid, TN Reconnect, advance business and student support services.
During these sessions, attendees can learn more about the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship that covers eligible adults’ tuition to all programs at Cleveland State Community College and other educational opportunities, such as Pell grants and the college’s institutional scholarships.
Frequent questions by adult learners will be addressed, from receiving credit for work experience to the uncertainty of returning to a school environment.
“Cleveland State Community College is proud to be able to provide our local community with easy access to information about Tennessee Reconnect by offering virtual information sessions,” stated Natalia Williams, Adult Student Services and FYS adjunct instructor at CSCC. “The Tennessee Reconnect Grant provides adult students 24 years or older a wonderful opportunity to attend CSCC tuition-free and with the extra layer of additional support they need.”
Other efforts will include applying for admissions, sharing services available to military veterans, the CSCC transcript analyst who can answer students questions about transfer credit if they have coursework from another college/university or how to go about requesting their high school transcripts and, if weather permits, they’ll be able to tour the campus.
To register for the event, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu or contact Williams at 423-478-6217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.