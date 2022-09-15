School Menus Sep 15, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansTuesday — Taco Tuesday (Meat and Chips), Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollThursday — Chicken Alfredo, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, BreadstickFriday — Cheese Pizza Square, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansTuesday — Taco Tuesday (Beefy Nachos), Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chopped Lettuce, Refried Beans, Baby CarrotsWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomato, Baked RollThursday — Chicken Alfredo, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Leafy Green Salad, BreadstickFriday — Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Seasoned Corn, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chopped Trimmings Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chicken Cheese Food Gastronomy Baked Beans Bun Hamburger Potato Fries Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local parent expresses concern over 3rd grade retention law Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Bears' big plays send Cherokees to defeat Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
