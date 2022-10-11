Fall weather is here and a lot of fun activities are available in our community.
It is a great time to visit a pumpkin patch, take a walk or hike, play outdoors, paint a pumpkin, and enjoy some time around a campfire as a family.
As fall break comes to an end, the cooler mornings and nights are a great reminder to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly and have new batteries. This month is also Fire Prevention Month and we look forward to the Athens Fire Department that visits the schools to go over the importance of fire prevention education.
Students and staff will return from Fall Break on Monday, Oct. 17. This will also begin our second nine weeks grading period.
Ingleside will be hosting a book fair Oct. 17-21. It is a great time to stock up on some books.
North City third grade will attend camp Oct. 17-18. Athens City Middle seventh grade will be visiting camp Oct. 19-21.
The Athens City School Board will be meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, for the Fall Board Retreat. We appreciate the dedication and leadership of our board members.
Athens City Family Engagement will be providing a seminar on Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon. The seminar will be a Did You Know? Special Education Services overview provided by Molly McLean, Supervisor of Special Education. It will be held at the Administration Building, located at 943 Crestway Drive. Everyone is invited to attend.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
