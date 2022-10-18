Athens City Schools welcomes back all students and staff this week from Fall Break.
Grade Card Day is next Monday, Oct. 24, so be sure to look in your child’s folder or log on to ParentVue to view grade cards for the first nine weeks. If you do not have log-in information for a ParentVue account, please contact your child’s school.
Parent Conference Week is also next week. It is a great time to meet with your child’s teacher to learn more about what your child is learning each day at school and also address any concerns. Athens City Schools encourages parents/caregivers to reach out anytime throughout the school year to schedule a time to talk with your child’s teacher and school staff. We are here to help and encourage your child to have the best academic experience this year.
Athens City Schools will be hosting a systemwide Fall Spirit Week Oct. 24-28. The themes for each day are listed below. Red Ribbon Week is recognized the last week of October. Our schools will be celebrating that week with fall spirit week and special events to discuss the importance of drug prevention for all ages.
• Oct. 24: Be A Hero (Wear camo and hat)
• Oct. 25: Wacky Tacky Tuesday (Wear mismatched socks/clothes, bright colors, or anything else wacky or tacky)
• Oct. 26: School Spirit Day (Wear school colors or shirts)
• Oct. 27: Jersey/Sports Day (Wear your favorite team’s jersey or shirt)
• Oct. 28: Character Day (Dress as your favorite character from any movie, TV show, or book)
Please visit our website and social media pages to see the ACS staff and students celebrating next week.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
