Athens City Middle School basketball games begin this week.
Please visit our website to view schedule of games. We wish our ACMS teams a great season.
This coming weekend the time will change. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday evening. It is also a great time to check your smoke alarms and change the batteries.
The Athens City Schools November school board meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 8. It will be streamed live on the Athens City Schools Facebook page for anyone that would like to view the meeting online. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
ACS Family Engagement, Coordinated School Health and Kids Connection will be providing a fun drive-thru parent involvement activity on Holiday Cost Savings and Gift Ideas on a Budget.
It is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ingleside School. We look forward to seeing families come by and pickup a bag of family activities, holiday craft ideas and budget saving tips.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
