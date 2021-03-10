March is a great month to start thinking of Spring and time to work outside and enjoy time outdoors with family.
It is a great time to stay active by walking, jogging or running this month as we log our miles for the March Fitness Marathon.
This coming weekend we will spring forward with the time change. Be sure to set your clocks forward one hour. It is also a great time to check your smoke alarm batteries at your home and office.
City Park School walk-a-thon will be this coming Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12. North City School will be hosting a Jump-a-thon on Friday, March 12. We look forward to celebrating these events by sharing pictures on our social media sites.
The third nine weeks will end on Friday, March 12. It is hard to believe that we will beginning our fourth nine weeks when we return back from Spring Break. We would like to invite back our virtual students to in-person classes.
Please reach out to your child’s principal to discuss the transition back to in-person classes for your child.
Athens City Schools students and staff will be on Spring Break March 15-19. Kids Connection will meet at Ingleside on March 15-18.
On Tuesday, March 16 Family Engagement and Kids Connection are partnering together to provide a drive-thru event called STEM in a Bag. Please come by Ingleside School from 4:30-6 p.m. to pick up a bag full of STEM activities for you to enjoy at home as a family.
We appreciate DENSO Manufacturing in Athens for partnering with Athens City Schools to provide items for the event. We hope everyone has a safe and healthy Spring Break!
March is also known as National Nutrition Month. Athens City Schools offers free breakfast and lunch to all students this year. Our virtual students are able to receive free breakfast and lunch available by drive-thru pickup at North City and Westside on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-9:30 a.m.
This is also available for any child age 18 and under. We encourage all students to grab a healthy breakfast and lunch each day. It is so important that we eat healthy, stay active and also get plenty of rest each day.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.