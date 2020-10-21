Athens City Schools welcomes back all students and staff this week from fall break.
We are starting the second nine weeks of this school year this week. It is hard to believe we have been in school for three months. During this time, we continue to welcome back virtual families that feel comfortable in transitioning students back to in-person school as well.
Our staff continues to implement the COVID-19 health and safety procedures every day. It is so important to continue with temperature checks, daily COVID-19 screenings, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.
We are so grateful for our dedicated staff in making sure our students, employees and families continue to be safe and healthy this year.
It is also a great time to be reminded to get a flu shot.
Flu shots are available at the local McMinn County Health Department, pharmacies and physician offices.
Grade card day is this Friday, Oct. 23, so be sure to look in Friday folders or log on to ParentVue to view grade cards for the first nine weeks. If you do not have log-in information for ParentVue account, contact your child’s school.
National Bullying Prevention Month is in October every year. Parents can help prevent bullying behavior by setting an example on staying calm in angry situations. It is important to pay attention to your child’s behavior and address any concerns immediately.
Be an active parent and help protect your child from cyberbullying. Cyberbullying is a growing concern today with children due to the increase of electronic devices and internet accessibility. Parental controls are important to set up on electronic devices to help protect and keep our students safe.
Athens City Schools will be hosting a system-wide Fall Spirit Week Oct. 26-30. We are encouraging in-person and virtual students and staff to participate.
Please visit our website (www.athenscityschools.net) and social media sites to see pictures during ACS Fall Spirit Week.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.