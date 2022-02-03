Promoting the love of reading is one of the most important things you can do to put your child on the road to success. Encourage your child to read on a daily basis.
Even with hectic and busy schedules, find unique times during the day to read together. Reading is a skill and it gets better with practice. It is also a way to relax and enjoy some quiet time.
Free books are available for students throughout McMinn County at the little red libraries provided by Let’s Read 20. Plan a visit to a little library and let your child pick out some new books to read at home.
A few suggestions of how to work on reading during a busy schedule in your home are listed below:
• Breakfast — Read a book to your child while they eat breakfast.
• Cooking Time — Ask your child to help cook a meal and read the directions as you prepare the meal.
• Car Time — Keep a small stack of books and magazines handy in the car for your child to look at and read while traveling.
• Bedtime — Spend a few minutes reading a book before going to sleep.
Athens City Middle School volleyball season begins this week. Please visit our website to see the schedule of games and times. We wish our volleyball team a great season!
North City will be having a Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 3. Be sure to check out our social media pages for pictures and information.
Athens City Schools is kicking off the month of February with an emphasis on heart health. American Heart Health Month is celebrated in February. It is a time to raise awareness of heart health and heart disease.
National Wear Red Day is Feb. 4. Pledge to protect your heart this American Heart Month!
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.