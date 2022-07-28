CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College is making history with the hiring of its seventh president, Dr. Ty Stone — the first female president of the college. She is also the first African-American president for the college.
With almost three weeks as the leader of Cleveland State under her belt, Stone “has had to hit the ground running,” according to a news release.
During a recent town hall meeting at the college, Stone delivered a presentation titled, “The College, the Community and the Culture: The Making of a Cleveland State Community College Cougar,” where she shared her background, her leadership values, as well as transition priorities for the first semester.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the faculty, staff, students, and community in this capacity,” stated Stone. “I look forward to building on the outstanding legacy of excellence that Cleveland State Community College has established for over 55 years.”
After a national search and campus forums for four finalists, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended Stone for appointment as the next president of Cleveland State to the Tennessee Board of Regents at a special called meeting on May 25.
Stone is the former president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., and was one of four finalists for the Cleveland State presidency selected by an 18-member search committee composed of board members and representatives of the campus community. Stone succeeded Dr. Bill Seymour, who retired this summer after leading Cleveland State for 8 1/2 years and more than 43 years in higher education administration.
“I have greatly enjoyed getting to know Dr. Stone since her selection,” stated Seymour. “I am pleased and confident that she will take Cleveland State to higher levels of achievement; both for our students and the communities we serve.”
Stone earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in organization and management at Capella University, a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organizational strategy at Trinity University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington Adventist University. She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has been named twice to the City & State New York Higher Education Power 100 list of higher education leaders, public officials and philanthropists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.