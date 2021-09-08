Congratulations to Westside School for being recognized as a Reward School for the 2020-2021 school year by the Tennessee Department of Education!
We are so proud of students, teachers and staff.
September is recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education as Tennessee Literacy Month. Please share a short video of why you love reading and how important early literacy is.
You can also send a photo of your favorite book or favorite place to read and we will highlight your submission on social media. Please include your name and county where you live and e-mail your submission to TDOE.Communications
@tn.gov
It is a great way to show the love of reading this month!
Please be reminded that the Let’s Read 20 of McMinn County has little libraries located throughout the county for families to visit and pick out some free books to enjoy at home. Be sure to visit one of the libraries soon!
A reminder that the Athens City Schools COVID-19 dashboard is posted on our website every Monday. The numbers reported are of confirmed positive cases in our buildings for the week prior. We continue to increase our mitigation protocols in our schools to help with decreasing the spread of the virus.
The data for our schools is reviewed continuously by our administration so that we can stay informed and make necessary adjustments to protocol as deemed necessary.
Students in grades 3-8 are now required to wear a mask and/or face shield in our schools effective Sept. 7. However, a parent can choose to complete an opt-out form if they choose for their child not to wear one.
This form should be turned in to the school office. It is our hope that wearing masks will help slow the spread of the virus and keep students in school.
Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, social distancing when possible, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
