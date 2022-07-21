Robert Harrington of Riceville was included in Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies (CPS) Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending Jan. 31.
To qualify, undergraduate CPS students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31.
Casey Kent of Riceville graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla., on March 25.
The following local students graduated in the spring from the University of the Cumberlands:
• Trey Ivins of Athens, who completed his Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
• Andrew Kimball of Athens, who completed his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
• Maria Warren of Sweetwater, who completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Evelyn Ward of Athens was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ward was initiated at the University of North Alabama.
Ward is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
The University of the Cumberlands named Rhonda Roderick of Etowah to its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Brandon Alexander Greenhaw of Birchwood made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Melissa Trotter of Etowah was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Trotter was initiated at Tennessee State University.
Trotter is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Wesley Telgenhof of Charleston was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Carly Bachor of Niota was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Grace McDonald of Athens, who is majoring in biology, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Maryville College.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a C and no incompletes for the semester.
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester: Karis Mitchell of Athens, Zoe Harbison of Etowah, and Maggie Montgomery of Athens.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
WGU Tennessee — a nonprofit, online university — recently committed $100,000 in scholarships to help bridge the healthcare gap in rural communities across the state. Cayci Hawn, a Niota resident, is one of the first recipients of the WGU Tennessee Rural Healthcare Scholarship.
“In Tennessee, healthcare systems in our rural communities are often overlooked and understaffed,” said Kimberly K. Estep, chancellor of WGU Tennessee. “People like Cayci are the heartbeat of our communities, and we are honored to be awarding her this scholarship in support of her degree.”
Open to students seeking a BSN, MSN, or Family Nurse Practitioner degree, the WGU Tennessee Rural Healthcare Scholarship is valued at $5,000, consisting of $1,250 in tuition credit per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Tuition is around $4,000 per term for most undergraduate degree programs.
Gretchen Morris of Etowah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Berea College on May 15.
Carli Moses and Peytyn Moses, both from Englewood and both earning a Bachelor of Arts in English, graduated from Union University on May 21 during spring commencement services.
Michaela Goodman of Athens, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Child and Family Studies from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s spring semester.
Carli Moses of Englewood, was named to the Union University Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Peytyn Moses of Englewood, and Megan Salazar of Georgetown, were named to the Union University President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
