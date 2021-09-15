September is here and with that comes the thought of fall-like weather. It’s a great time to get outside and spend time with family. Walk Across Tennessee began Sept. 11 and goes through Nov. 6 this year. This is a great seven week fun and fitness program for all ages that is sponsored by UT Extension.
Visit www.walkacrosstnmcminn.com to register and log your steps. Team and individual prizes will also be available.
Athens City Middle School tennis, softball and cross country continue to play. Be sure to grab your lawn chair and come out and support the middle school Cougars.
The schedule is located on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Family engagement is so important to Athens City Schools. We encourage you to contact your child’s school to see how you can be involved this year. We are so thankful for our active, strong and supportive family engagement committees and PTOs.
The Annual Title 1 meetings for each school will be happening soon. Be sure to look for more information from your child’s school.
Ingleside will have Annual Title 1 Meeting on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
We are so excited that we are able to take students to Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee to visit this school year. North City and Westside students will be able to visit over the next few weeks to enjoy the outdoor classroom and make memories at Camp O.
September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Athens City Schools is a proud partner in supporting our students, families and employees who are fighting cancer or have fought cancer.
We want to be a positive support for anyone facing cancer. Our schools are involved in McMinn County Relay for Life events each year.
Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes. Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
