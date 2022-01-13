McMinn County SchoolsJan. 17-21

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schoolsStudents may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — No school

Tuesday — Chicken fried chicken with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, biscuit

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, glazed carrots, green beans, baked roll

Thursday — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, broccoli with ranch

Friday — Cheese pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — No school

Tuesday — Chicken fried chicken with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, baby carrots with ranch, biscuit

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, glazed carrots, green beans, veggie pickups, baked roll

Thursday — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, broccoli with ranch

Friday — BBQ chicken nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans

McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — No school

Tuesday — Chicken fried chicken with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, baby carrots with ranch, biscuit

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, glazed carrots, green beans, veggie pickups, baked roll

Thursday — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, broccoli with ranch

Friday — BBQ chicken nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.