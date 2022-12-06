Athens City Schools has a lot of fun and exciting things happening in our classrooms and schools. Be sure to visit our website to keep updated on the latest at ACS. Our website and social media pages are updated frequently to share in the great things happening at ACS.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. for the December board meeting. The meeting will be held at the Administration Building. The newly-elected School Board members will be sworn in at this meeting. We welcome Emily Forrest to the Athens City School Board and returning board members Abby Carroll and Johnny Coffman. ACS appreciates the great work that our School Board does to support our students, staff, families, and community.
During the month of December, our schools will be participating in canned food drives to help our local food bank at Coordinated Charities. Donations will be taken during our Gift of Love Christmas programs and presented to Coordinated Charities. All donations will be used to help families in need this holiday season.
As we begin the winter season, it’s a great time to be reminded of safety and health tips to keep us healthy and active.
1. Wash your hands often. It can help you to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
2. Stay warm. Dress warmly by wearing several layers of loose-fitting clothing when temperatures are cold.
3. Eat healthy. Don’t forget to eat your fruits and vegetables. Drink plenty of fluids.
4. Manage stress. Don’t over-commit or over-spend. Balance work, home, and play. Practice time management. Keep a relaxed and positive outlook.
5. Rest. Get plenty of rest and sleep. Stay on a routine schedule for bedtime.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
