McMinn County Schools
June 14-18
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
Elementary schools
Monday – Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday – Chicken taco with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce
Wednesday – BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch
Thursday – Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots with ranch, baked chips
Friday – Pepperoni pizza square, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn County High School
Monday – Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday – Chicken taco with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce
Wednesday – BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch
Thursday – Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots with ranch, baked chips
Friday – Chicken smackers, baked smiles, veggie pickup with ranch, baked roll
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
