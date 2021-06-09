McMinn County Schools

June 14-18

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

Elementary schools

Monday – Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday – Chicken taco with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce

Wednesday – BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch

Thursday – Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots with ranch, baked chips

Friday – Pepperoni pizza square, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn County High School

Monday – Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday – Chicken taco with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce

Wednesday – BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch

Thursday – Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots with ranch, baked chips

Friday – Chicken smackers, baked smiles, veggie pickup with ranch, baked roll

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

